CIT Group Inc. (CIT) Receives $56.07 Consensus PT from Brokerages

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.07.

Several research analysts have commented on CIT shares. TheStreet raised CIT Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on CIT Group from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on CIT Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

In other news, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 2,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $111,555.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,453.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew Galligan sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $48,504.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,473.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIT. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in CIT Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in CIT Group by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in CIT Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in CIT Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

CIT opened at $50.19 on Friday. CIT Group has a twelve month low of $35.50 and a twelve month high of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.50.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. CIT Group had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $466.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. CIT Group’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CIT Group will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from CIT Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

