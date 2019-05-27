Citigroup Reiterates “$11.00” Price Target for Encana (ECA)

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) has been given a $11.00 price target by analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 86.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ECA. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Encana in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Encana in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Encana from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. CIBC upgraded shares of Encana from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encana in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.69.

ECA stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.91. The stock had a trading volume of 28,501,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,800,572. Encana has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.05.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Encana had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Encana will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Encana news, CFO Corey Douglas Code purchased 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 32,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,778. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas James Suttles purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $60,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,707.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 41,650 shares of company stock worth $264,482 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Encana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Encana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Encana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in Encana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Encana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

