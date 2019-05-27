Citigroup Upgrades Booking (BKNG) to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $1,745.02 target price on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $1,800.00.

BKNG has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $1,900.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,130.00 to $2,050.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,960.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $2,250.00 price objective (up previously from $2,235.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Booking from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,072.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,708.48 on Thursday. Booking has a twelve month low of $1,606.27 and a twelve month high of $2,162.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $73.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $11.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.26 by ($0.09). Booking had a return on equity of 48.32% and a net margin of 28.79%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.34 EPS. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Booking will post 100.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,778.60, for a total transaction of $1,077,831.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,715.00, for a total transaction of $428,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,498 shares of company stock worth $2,657,620. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Suncoast Equity Management grew its holdings in Booking by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 13,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,272,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in Booking by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Booking by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,136,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its holdings in Booking by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

