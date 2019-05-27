Cliffwater LLC Cuts Holdings in Solar Capital Ltd. (SLRC)

Cliffwater LLC trimmed its position in shares of Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,784 shares during the quarter. Solar Capital makes up approximately 0.7% of Cliffwater LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cliffwater LLC’s holdings in Solar Capital were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Solar Capital by 1,727.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 106,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 100,216 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Solar Capital by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Solar Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Solar Capital by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 938,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,567,000 after buying an additional 81,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its position in shares of Solar Capital by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 145,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 21,324 shares in the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solar Capital stock opened at $21.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Solar Capital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.02 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.73.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Solar Capital had a net margin of 46.58% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $39.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Solar Capital Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 19th. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.66%.

In other news, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 7,777 shares of Solar Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $167,516.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,573,356.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Solar Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Solar Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Solar Capital in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Solar Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.70.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

