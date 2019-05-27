Cloudera (CLDR) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $10.75 price target on the stock.

CLDR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Cloudera from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Cloudera from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Cloudera to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudera currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.23.

NYSE CLDR opened at $9.57 on Thursday. Cloudera has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $20.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.58.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.16). Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 41.30%. The company had revenue of $144.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cloudera will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudera news, Director Robert G. Bearden sold 624,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $7,249,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Stankey acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Cloudera by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Cloudera by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudera by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

