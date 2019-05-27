Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI) Receives $47.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.25.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Cogent Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

CCOI stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $57.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,870. Cogent Communications has a 12-month low of $42.40 and a 12-month high of $58.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.71, a PEG ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.70.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.21 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cogent Communications will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 380.95%.

In related news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 580 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $28,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Blake Bath sold 10,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $578,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,439. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,605 shares of company stock valued at $2,015,757 over the last quarter. 10.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after buying an additional 19,538 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $452,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 460,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,797,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

