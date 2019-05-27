Comerica Bank Increases Position in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (UFPI)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,763 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Universal Forest Products were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Universal Forest Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,130,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Universal Forest Products by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,240,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,158,000 after buying an additional 360,027 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Universal Forest Products by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,745,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,190,000 after buying an additional 285,891 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Universal Forest Products by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 286,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,423,000 after buying an additional 92,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Forest Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Forest Products alerts:

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $34.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.84. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.14 and a 12-month high of $39.41.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Universal Forest Products’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.18. Universal Forest Products’s payout ratio is currently 15.45%.

UFPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Forest Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Universal Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th.

In other Universal Forest Products news, insider Patrick M. Webster sold 2,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total value of $101,741.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,438,100.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick M. Webster sold 11,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $419,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 233,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,623,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,341,068 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/27/comerica-bank-increases-position-in-universal-forest-products-inc-ufpi.html.

Universal Forest Products Company Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.