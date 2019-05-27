Comerica Bank Sells 943 Shares of Mosaic Co (MOS)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. BMT Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Mosaic by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BMT Investment Advisors now owns 50,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Mosaic by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Mosaic by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Mosaic by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 36,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Mosaic news, CFO Clint Freeland bought 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $100,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 4,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Calvin O’rourke bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.03 per share, with a total value of $240,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 168,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,045,330.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 17,339 shares of company stock valued at $414,182. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MOS stock opened at $21.60 on Monday. Mosaic Co has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.42.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Mosaic had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mosaic Co will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MOS shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. UBS Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.13.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

