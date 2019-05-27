Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Raises Stake in CMS Energy Co. (CMS)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 124,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,524 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $6,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 13,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 50,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMS opened at $57.24 on Monday. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $42.52 and a 12-month high of $57.71. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.67%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 price objective on CMS Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.31.

In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 16,800 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total transaction of $929,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 299,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,560,498.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine M. Reynolds sold 6,203 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $338,869.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,621,756.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,503 shares of company stock worth $1,735,825 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

