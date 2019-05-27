Commerce Bank Has $1.03 Million Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK)

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,009 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Crown by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 765,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,824,000 after purchasing an additional 70,020 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Crown by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Crown by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 360,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,683,000 after purchasing an additional 121,085 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Crown by 151.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,256,000 after purchasing an additional 204,088 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Crown by 242.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 149,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 105,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCK opened at $60.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.66. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $39.05 and a one year high of $61.40.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 54.33% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

CCK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 price target on Crown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Crown from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded Crown from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $60.00 price target on Crown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

In other news, Director John W. Conway sold 129,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $7,489,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,156,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,156,666.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

