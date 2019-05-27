Commerzbank (CBK) Given a €8.75 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.75 ($10.17) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CBK. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.50 ($9.88) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. HSBC set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.50 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Commerzbank has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €8.94 ($10.39).

CBK stock opened at €6.71 ($7.80) on Thursday. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of €5.50 ($6.40) and a 52-week high of €11.06 ($12.86). The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion and a PE ratio of 11.51.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

