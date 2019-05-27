Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Position in Raymond James (RJF)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RJF. Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 5,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 70.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.63.

In other news, insider Paul D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,881.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,926 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $265,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,156 shares of company stock worth $9,951,492 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RJF opened at $86.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.58. Raymond James has a one year low of $69.11 and a one year high of $101.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

