Community First Bancshares (CFBI) vs. Broadway Financial (BYFC) Financial Contrast

Community First Bancshares (NASDAQ:CFBI) and Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Community First Bancshares alerts:

3.1% of Community First Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.1% of Broadway Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Community First Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Broadway Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Community First Bancshares and Broadway Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community First Bancshares 8.07% 1.76% 0.44% Broadway Financial 6.93% 2.01% 0.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Community First Bancshares and Broadway Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community First Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Broadway Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Community First Bancshares and Broadway Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community First Bancshares $16.20 million 4.62 $440,000.00 N/A N/A Broadway Financial $16.10 million 2.27 $810,000.00 N/A N/A

Broadway Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Community First Bancshares.

Volatility & Risk

Community First Bancshares has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadway Financial has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Community First Bancshares Company Profile

Community First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Newton Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit accounts, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, indirect automobile loans, and consumer loans, as well as multi-family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company invests in securities; and offers money transfer and other banking services. It operates through its main and branch office in Covington, Georgia; and loan production offices in Watkinsville and Braselton, Georgia. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Covington, Georgia. Community First Bancshares, Inc. is a subsidiary of Community First Bancshares, MHC.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that engages in the savings and loan business in Southern California. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, including multi-family mortgage, single family mortgage, commercial real estate, church, construction, commercial, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in securities issued by federal government agencies, residential mortgage-backed securities, and other investments. The company operates through three branch offices comprising two offices in Los Angeles and one in Inglewood, California. Broadway Financial Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Community First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.