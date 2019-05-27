Comparing CIBT Education Group (MBAIF) & Sunlands Online Education Group (STG)

CIBT Education Group (OTCMKTS:MBAIF) and Sunlands Online Education Group (NYSE:STG) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

CIBT Education Group has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunlands Online Education Group has a beta of 3.62, indicating that its share price is 262% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CIBT Education Group and Sunlands Online Education Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CIBT Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Sunlands Online Education Group 0 2 0 0 2.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.2% of Sunlands Online Education Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CIBT Education Group and Sunlands Online Education Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CIBT Education Group $58.67 million 0.67 $15.61 million N/A N/A Sunlands Online Education Group $287.10 million 1.09 -$134.83 million ($0.86) -3.35

CIBT Education Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sunlands Online Education Group.

Profitability

This table compares CIBT Education Group and Sunlands Online Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIBT Education Group 23.54% 10.03% 5.03% Sunlands Online Education Group -47.31% N/A -26.73%

Summary

CIBT Education Group beats Sunlands Online Education Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CIBT Education Group Company Profile

CIBT Education Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company. The company owns and operates a network of business, technical, and language colleges in North America and Asia. It provides Western and Chinese accredited business and management programs in college preparation, healthcare, hotel management and tourism, English language training, and English teacher certifications, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training. The company also recruits international students for various kindergarten, primary, secondary schools, and universities in North America; and offers design and advertising services to the real estate industry. In addition, it invests and manages education related real estate projects, such as student hotels, serviced apartments, and education super centers in Canada. The company was formerly known as Capital Alliance Group Inc. and changed its name to CIBT Education Group Inc. in November 2007. CIBT Education Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Sunlands Online Education Group Company Profile

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of master of business administration programs. Its STE courses cover 18 majors, including Chinese language and literature, law, pre-school education, project management, marketing, English, human resource management, business administration, business management, modern corporate governance, finance, financial management, advertising, accounting, energy management, administrative management, international trade, and computer information management. The company also provides professional certification preparation course offerings that cover various industries and professions, such as accounting, human resources, teaching, and finance. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 1,750 self-developed learning outcome trees covering 123,000 knowledge points. The company was formerly known as Sunlands Online Education Group. Sunlands Technology Group was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

