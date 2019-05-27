Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 60.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 371,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,384 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $10,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 45,019,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,309,000 after buying an additional 362,347 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,151,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467,041 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,347,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,796 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,848,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,973,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joie A. Gregor acquired 10,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.99 per share, for a total transaction of $299,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 145,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,361,745.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 6,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $208,227.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,807. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.08.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $28.83 on Monday. Conagra Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $20.22 and a 52 week high of $39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.81.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

