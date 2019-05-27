Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 268.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 515,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375,728 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Shares of NYSE PBI opened at $4.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.45. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $9.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.76 million, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.46.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 99.26% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $868.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

Pitney Bowes declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th.

In other news, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $52,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $52,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stanley J. Sutula III bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 18,600 shares of company stock worth $99,492. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI)” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/27/connor-clark-lunn-investment-management-ltd-boosts-holdings-in-pitney-bowes-inc-pbi.html.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.