Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (CTB) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,411,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854,100 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber were worth $42,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,480,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,845,000 after buying an additional 295,428 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,292,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,640,000 after buying an additional 136,917 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 819,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,493,000 after buying an additional 107,048 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,092,000 after buying an additional 31,506 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,800,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on CTB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of CTB traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.97. The stock had a trading volume of 160,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,617. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co has a twelve month low of $23.27 and a twelve month high of $35.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $619.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is 19.27%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

