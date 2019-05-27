Copart (CPRT) Price Target Raised to $78.00 at SunTrust Banks

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) had its price target lifted by SunTrust Banks to $78.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Copart’s FY2019 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CPRT. Zacks Investment Research cut Copart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim cut Copart from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $67.07 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Copart from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Barrington Research restated a hold rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Copart from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.52.

Copart stock opened at $70.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.98. Copart has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $72.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $553.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.62 million. Copart had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 28.12%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Copart will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

