Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CORT. B. Riley downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT opened at $10.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.26. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $64.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.29 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 291.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

