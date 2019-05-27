CorePoint Lodging (CPLG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corepoint Lodging Inc is a real-estate investment trust. It focused on select-service midscale and upper-midscale lodging. The company owns a diverse portfolio of hotels. Corepoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered CorePoint Lodging from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, April 5th.

Shares of CorePoint Lodging stock opened at $12.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $742.26 million and a PE ratio of 6.19. CorePoint Lodging has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $28.30.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.35 million. CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 31.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CorePoint Lodging will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. CorePoint Lodging’s payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPLG. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in CorePoint Lodging by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in CorePoint Lodging by 29.1% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in CorePoint Lodging by 5.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in CorePoint Lodging by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in CorePoint Lodging by 14.7% during the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

