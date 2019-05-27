Cowen Begins Coverage on Fortinet (FTNT)

Cowen began coverage on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $85.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FTNT. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortinet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Gabelli lowered Fortinet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Fortinet to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.13.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $77.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 68.80, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.93. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $59.81 and a 1-year high of $96.96.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $472.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.90 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 60,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $5,043,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,444,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,736,774.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 1,250 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total value of $115,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,073.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,762 shares of company stock worth $8,938,157. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $580,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,566,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,311,000 after purchasing an additional 193,805 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 487,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,297,000 after purchasing an additional 97,700 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $487,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,390,472 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,931,000 after purchasing an additional 38,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

