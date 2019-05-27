Credit Corp Group Limited (CCP) Insider Sells A$101,765.03 in Stock

Credit Corp Group Limited (ASX:CCP) insider Donald (Don) McLay sold 4,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$24.08 ($17.07), for a total transaction of A$101,765.03 ($72,173.78).

Donald (Don) McLay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Donald (Don) McLay sold 10,773 shares of Credit Corp Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$23.59 ($16.73), for a total transaction of A$254,135.07 ($180,237.64).

On Monday, May 6th, Donald (Don) McLay sold 60,000 shares of Credit Corp Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$24.03 ($17.04), for a total transaction of A$1,441,740.00 ($1,022,510.64).

On Friday, March 8th, Donald (Don) McLay sold 20,000 shares of Credit Corp Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$22.00 ($15.60), for a total transaction of A$440,000.00 ($312,056.74).

On Wednesday, March 6th, Donald (Don) McLay sold 10,000 shares of Credit Corp Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$22.03 ($15.62), for a total transaction of A$220,300.00 ($156,241.13).

ASX:CCP opened at A$24.94 ($17.69) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63. Credit Corp Group Limited has a 12 month low of A$14.58 ($10.34) and a 12 month high of A$24.58 ($17.43).

Credit Corp Group Company Profile

Credit Corp Group Limited provides debt purchase and collection, and consumer lending services in Australia and the United States. It operates through three segments: Debt Ledger Purchasing (Australia), Debt Ledger Purchasing (United States), and Consumer Lending. The company offers debt sale, contingency/agency collection, hardship and insolvency management, and local government debt recovery services, as well as various loan products.

