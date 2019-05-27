Critical Contrast: KVH Industries (KVHI) vs. Ceragon Networks (CRNT)

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) and Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KVH Industries and Ceragon Networks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KVH Industries $170.76 million 1.01 -$8.23 million ($0.12) -80.58 Ceragon Networks $343.87 million 0.65 $23.05 million $0.20 14.05

Ceragon Networks has higher revenue and earnings than KVH Industries. KVH Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ceragon Networks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares KVH Industries and Ceragon Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KVH Industries -6.16% -4.30% -2.16% Ceragon Networks 6.61% 9.63% 5.37%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.0% of KVH Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.8% of Ceragon Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of KVH Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of Ceragon Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for KVH Industries and Ceragon Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KVH Industries 0 0 4 0 3.00 Ceragon Networks 0 1 4 0 2.80

KVH Industries currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.12%. Ceragon Networks has a consensus target price of $4.63, suggesting a potential upside of 64.89%. Given Ceragon Networks’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ceragon Networks is more favorable than KVH Industries.

Risk and Volatility

KVH Industries has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ceragon Networks has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ceragon Networks beats KVH Industries on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services. It also offers airtime plans that enable customers to obtain Internet and voice services; and value-added, and news and radio content services. In addition, the company provides navigation, guidance, and stabilization products for the commercial and defense markets comprising precision fiber optic gyro-based systems that enable platform and optical stabilization, navigation, pointing, and guidance; tactical navigation systems for tactical trucks and light armored vehicles; and commercial products, such as navigation and positioning systems for various applications consisting of precision mapping, dynamic surveying, autonomous vehicles, train location control and track geometry measurement systems, industrial robotics, and optical stabilization applications. Further, it offers content, maritime news, sporting content, and television programming delivery services; movie distribution services; maritime e-learning content and related services; and services and support for the mini-VSAT Broadband solution. The company sells its mobile communications products through a network of independent retailers, chain stores, distributors, and service providers; and navigation products directly to the United States and foreign governments, and government contractors, as well as through authorized independent sales representatives. The company also sells and leases its products directly to end users. KVH Industries, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Middletown, Rhode Island.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network. The company also provides wireless fronthaul solutions that use microwave technology for communication between LTE/LTE-advanced base band digital unit stations and remote radio heads. In addition, it offers IP-20 all-outdoor solutions, such as IP-20C, IP-20C-HP, IP-20S, IP-20E, and IP-20V; IP-20 split-mount/all-indoor solutions comprising IP-20N/IP-20A, IP-20GX, IP-20F, and IP-20G; and IP-50 disaggregated solutions, including IP-50E, IP-50C, and IP-50FX for various short-haul, long-haul, fronthaul, and enterprise access applications. Further, the company provides network management system; and network and radio planning, site survey, solutions development, installation, maintenance, training, and other services. Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides its services to smart-phone applications, such as Internet browsing, social networking, image sharing, music, and video applications; oil and gas companies; public safety organizations; business and public institutions; broadcasters; energy utilities; and private communications networks. The company sells its products through direct sales, original equipment manufacturers, resellers, distributors, and system integrators. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has a collaboration agreement with NEC Corporation. The company was formerly known as Giganet Ltd. and changed its name to Ceragon Networks Ltd. in September 2000. Ceragon Networks Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

