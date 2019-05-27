CSR (CSRLF) Upgraded at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of CSR (OTCMKTS:CSRLF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CSRLF. Deutsche Bank cut shares of CSR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CSR from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of CSR in a report on Friday, February 8th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. CSR has an average rating of Hold.

CSR stock opened at $2.34 on Thursday. CSR has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $3.91.

CSR Limited manufactures and supplies building products for residential and commercial construction in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Building Products, Glass, Aluminium, and Property segments. The Building Products segment offers lightweight systems, such as Gyprock plasterboard, Hebel autoclaved aerated concrete products, Cemintel fibre cement, Himmel Interior Systems, and Rondo rolled formed steel products; and insulation products comprising Bradford and Martini insulation, Bradford energy solutions, and Edmonds ventilation systems, as well as bricks and roofing products, and AFS walling systems.

