Ctrip.Com International (CTRP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CICC Research raised shares of Ctrip.Com International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ctrip.Com International from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Ctrip.Com International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ctrip.Com International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Ctrip.Com International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ctrip.Com International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.15.

Shares of CTRP opened at $35.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.52. Ctrip.Com International has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $51.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Ctrip.Com International had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ctrip.Com International will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ctrip.Com International by 15.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,762,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805,273 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Ctrip.Com International by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,410,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,469,000 after purchasing an additional 255,314 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ctrip.Com International by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,229,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,801,000 after purchasing an additional 574,975 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in Ctrip.Com International by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 5,451,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,499,000 after purchasing an additional 796,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Ctrip.Com International by 0.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,826,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,885,000 after purchasing an additional 30,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

About Ctrip.Com International

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

