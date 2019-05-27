DAEX (DAX) Market Cap Reaches $2.86 Million

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. DAEX has a total market capitalization of $2.86 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DAEX has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DAEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank and Indodax.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $752.23 or 0.08585874 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00038761 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001447 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011303 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000605 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About DAEX

DAX is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io.

DAEX Token Trading

DAEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

