Dairy Crest Group plc (DCG) Receives GBX 519.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Dairy Crest Group plc (LON:DCG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 519.17 ($6.78).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt upgraded Dairy Crest Group to an “add” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Dairy Crest Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 515 ($6.73) to GBX 470 ($6.14) in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Shares of DCG stock opened at GBX 620.50 ($8.11) on Friday. Dairy Crest Group has a twelve month low of GBX 405.20 ($5.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 648 ($8.47). The firm has a market capitalization of $958.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.19, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Dairy Crest Group Company Profile

Dairy Crest Group plc processes and markets branded dairy products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers cheese products under the Cathedral City, Davidstow, and Chedds brands; butters, spreads, and oils under the Clover, Country Life, Utterly Butterly, Vitalite, Willow, and Frylight brands.

