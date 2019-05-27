David M. Wehner Sells 10,748 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CFO David M. Wehner sold 10,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $1,983,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David M. Wehner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 25th, David M. Wehner sold 25,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.87, for a total value of $4,771,750.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $181.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.38. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.02 and a 12-month high of $218.62. The firm has a market cap of $525.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.80). Facebook had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FB. Nomura upped their target price on Facebook from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Facebook from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. DZ Bank upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.58.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,426 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook during the third quarter worth $18,714,000. WP Advisors LLC increased its position in Facebook by 20.6% during the third quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 41,411 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after buying an additional 7,073 shares during the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group increased its position in Facebook by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 446 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in Facebook by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 36,210 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. 59.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

