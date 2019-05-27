DE Burlo Group Inc. Sells 13,167 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (ILMN)

DE Burlo Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 56.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,233 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 13,167 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the first quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Illumina by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new position in Illumina during the first quarter worth $29,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Illumina by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $312.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 54.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $261.61 and a 52 week high of $372.61.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.70 million. Illumina had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.63, for a total value of $90,779.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,297 shares in the company, valued at $699,735.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.44, for a total transaction of $1,004,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 282,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,009,171.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,629 shares of company stock valued at $16,653,327 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Leerink Swann upgraded shares of Illumina to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (down from $360.00) on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.58.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

