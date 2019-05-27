Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Position in Hemisphere Media Group Inc (HMTV)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in Hemisphere Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:HMTV) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,854 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Hemisphere Media Group were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HMTV. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 356.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Hemisphere Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hemisphere Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Hemisphere Media Group stock opened at $13.95 on Monday. Hemisphere Media Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Hemisphere Media Group had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $35.11 million during the quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HMTV shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile

Hemisphere Media Group Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 21 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA2 Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

