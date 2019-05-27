Deutsche Wohnen (DWNI) Given a €46.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DWNI. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €46.50 ($54.07) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €46.53 ($54.11).

DWNI stock opened at €42.81 ($49.78) on Thursday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12-month low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a 12-month high of €38.09 ($44.29).

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

