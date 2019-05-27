Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 140,515 Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (CNOB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,175,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,515 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.07% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $40,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,075,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,337,000 after buying an additional 177,091 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,830,000 after buying an additional 6,869 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 991,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,316,000 after buying an additional 18,858 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after buying an additional 24,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $6,022,000. 62.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNOB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $21.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. ConnectOne Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $27.52. The firm has a market cap of $784.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.90.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.03). ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.17 million. Research analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 16.14%.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, CFO William S. Burns sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $32,835.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,034.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Frank Sorrentino III sold 5,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $114,913.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 680,699 shares in the company, valued at $14,927,729.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,823 shares of company stock worth $215,622. 7.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

