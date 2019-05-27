Dominion Energy Inc (D) Stake Raised by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Dominion Energy accounts for about 1.8% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $13,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 63.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

In related news, Director D Maybank Hagood purchased 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.34 per share, with a total value of $150,008.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Spilman, Jr. sold 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $92,352.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,683.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE D traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,101,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,574. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.23. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $61.53 and a 52 week high of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.9175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.62%.

D has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie cut Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $79.00 target price on Dominion Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Dominion Energy Inc (D) Stake Raised by Trust Co. of Virginia VA” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/27/dominion-energy-inc-d-stake-raised-by-trust-co-of-virginia-va.html.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.