DS Smith (SMDS) Price Target Cut to GBX 480 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

DS Smith (LON:SMDS) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 480 ($6.27) in a research report report published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SMDS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of DS Smith from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Numis Securities reissued an add rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Peel Hunt reduced their target price on shares of DS Smith from GBX 585 ($7.64) to GBX 460 ($6.01) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 432 ($5.64).

DS Smith stock opened at GBX 324.20 ($4.24) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62. DS Smith has a 52-week low of GBX 286.20 ($3.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 542.45 ($7.09).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a dividend of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. DS Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.63%.

In related news, insider David Robbie purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 342 ($4.47) per share, for a total transaction of £68,400 ($89,376.72).

About DS Smith

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

