EAGLE POINT CR/COM (ECC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Securities

National Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock.

“▪ ECC posted EPS (NII+realized gains per share) of $0.36 compared to our estimate of $0.45 while portfolio cash distributions (PCD) per share were $1.17 compared to our estimate of $1.80. PCD fell short primarily due to lower inaugural distributions than we had modeled. Three loan accumulation facilities (LAF) were converted during the quarter for a total of $36.1mm. We expect this to have a more pronounced effect on cash flow in 2Q19.



▪ However, recurring cash flows from CLO equity increased to $21.1mm from $19.4mm Q/Q and from $17.5mm Y/Y. Giving ourselves credit for our incessant whining, ECC began to post a slide of its dividend coverage showing cash received in excess of dividends and company expenses. The company out-earned its dividend by $0.17/share on a cash basis in 1Q19 even after backing out cash from called deals.



▪ As expected, NAV/share rebounded to $13.70 from $12.40 Q/Q as a result of spread compression. Despite the rally in loan prices, CLO equity has not come back nearly as much and NAV remains well below the 9/30/18 level of $16.55 per share. With 26 straight weeks of loan fund outflows that totaled $11 billion in 1Q19, we think that it’s a matter of when, not if, CLO formation and other institutional demand simply cannot or will not continue to support loan prices. We think 2H19 will be a repeat of 4Q18, with pronounced volatility that should be highly beneficial for Eagle Point and CLO managers in general.



▪ The company has decided to redeem about half of its series A preferred stock and utilize its ATM program at a significant premium to NAV/share. We expect ECC to generally rely on the ATM to fund portfolio growth at least through early 2020. First, we think the volatility will push effective yields higher (already at 15% for tier 1 collateral managers) which makes the relatively high cost of equity (compared to debt or preferred issuance) tenable from a ROE perspective. Second, we think the negative marks due to the volatility we expect will be quite a rollercoaster and accordingly we think ECC will want to keep debt and preferred asset coverage ratios well north of minimum thresholds to ensure they don’t trip the ’40 Act leverage test.



▪ We are revising our 2019 PCD/share estimate to $6.06 from $6.54 and our 2020 PCD/share estimate to $5.65 from $6.12. Note that the downward PCD revisions are largely due to our expectations of lower inaugural distributions. We are maintaining our BUY rating and our $24 price target.,” the firm’s analyst commented.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded EAGLE POINT CR/COM from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded EAGLE POINT CR/COM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NYSE:ECC opened at $17.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.58. EAGLE POINT CR/COM has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $18.87.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The investment management company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $17.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that EAGLE POINT CR/COM will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.64%. EAGLE POINT CR/COM’s payout ratio is currently 150.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 30,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 45.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,443 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in EAGLE POINT CR/COM during the first quarter worth approximately $1,606,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 110.2% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 136,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 71,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in EAGLE POINT CR/COM during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

