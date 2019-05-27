Eaton Co. PLC (ETN) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Eaton by 8,639.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,674,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 9,564,240 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $524,126,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Eaton by 40.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,269,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $827,282,000 after buying an additional 2,978,615 shares during the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen increased its position in Eaton by 7,553.8% in the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,689,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 2,653,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,171,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,140,263,000 after buying an additional 1,955,724 shares during the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ETN. Bank of America downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Vertical Research raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Eaton from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird set a $89.00 target price on Eaton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 target price on Eaton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.79.

In other news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 1,335 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total value of $107,053.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier Leonetti purchased 630 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.08 per share, with a total value of $49,820.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,043.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,809,633. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,661,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,319. The stock has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.47. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1 year low of $64.46 and a 1 year high of $89.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.69%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

