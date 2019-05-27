Eco Animal Health Group (EAH) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Eco Animal Health Group (LON:EAH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of EAH stock opened at GBX 370 ($4.83) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $249.54 million and a PE ratio of 24.50. Eco Animal Health Group has a twelve month low of GBX 255 ($3.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 755 ($9.87).

Get Eco Animal Health Group alerts:

Eco Animal Health Group Company Profile

ECO Animal Health Group plc develops and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company offers Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of respiratory and enteric diseases in pigs and poultry. It also provides generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Eco Animal Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco Animal Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.