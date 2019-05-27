Edison International (EIX) Stake Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EIX. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 24,922,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,686,760,000 after acquiring an additional 392,144 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,067,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $741,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,950 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,520,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726,761 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,358,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,227,000 after acquiring an additional 741,916 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,298,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,052,000 after acquiring an additional 100,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

EIX traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.89. 924,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,736,185. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00. The company has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of -0.05.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.25). Edison International had a positive return on equity of 10.28% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 59.04%.

EIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Edison International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $66.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research report on Friday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.59.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

