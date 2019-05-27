EDUCare (EKT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $34.12 Million

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. During the last week, EDUCare has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar. One EDUCare token can now be purchased for $0.0512 or 0.00000584 BTC on exchanges including BigONE, HADAX and Bit-Z. EDUCare has a market cap of $34.12 million and $497,881.00 worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00390132 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011485 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001530 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.37 or 0.01338066 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00137797 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000780 BTC.

About EDUCare

EDUCare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 666,432,447 tokens. EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin. The official website for EDUCare is ekt8.io.

Buying and Selling EDUCare

EDUCare can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, BigONE and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDUCare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDUCare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EDUCare using one of the exchanges listed above.

