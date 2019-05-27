Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,664,689 shares, a decrease of 38.2% from the April 15th total of 26,966,991 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,733,069 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, insider Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total value of $127,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi Shaw sold 7,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $887,569.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 445,959 shares of company stock valued at $57,322,302 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock opened at $116.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50. The firm has a market cap of $113.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.27. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $81.65 and a fifty-two week high of $132.13.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.645 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 46.49%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Monday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $107.53 to $100.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Citigroup set a $124.00 price objective on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.15.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

