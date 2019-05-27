Emory University Acquires 594 Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (MDGL)

Emory University increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.6% of Emory University’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Emory University’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDGL. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. 60.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDGL stock opened at $98.36 on Monday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $91.56 and a 12 month high of $325.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective (down previously from $313.00) on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.09.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

