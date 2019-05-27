Essentia (ESS) Trading Up 34.9% Over Last Week

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One Essentia token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, Ethfinex, Hotbit and Bilaxy. Over the last week, Essentia has traded up 34.9% against the dollar. Essentia has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and $221,888.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $747.00 or 0.08589126 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00038265 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000159 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001450 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00011172 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000579 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Essentia Profile

ESS is a token. It was first traded on January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 822,280,602 tokens. Essentia’s official website is essentia.one. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Essentia Token Trading

Essentia can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX, CoinBene, Hotbit, Bilaxy and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

