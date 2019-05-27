Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.41% of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF during the 4th quarter worth $125,000.

Get ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF alerts:

SILJ opened at $6.99 on Monday. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $11.65.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/27/etfmg-prime-junior-silver-etf-silj-shares-sold-by-cetera-advisor-networks-llc.html.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.