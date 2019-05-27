ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (SILJ) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.41% of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Separately, Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF during the 4th quarter worth $125,000.
SILJ opened at $6.99 on Monday. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $11.65.
