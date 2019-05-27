Ether Zero (ETZ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.71 Million

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 27th. One Ether Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001313 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EXX, Hotbit, Cryptopia and DigiFinex. Ether Zero has a market capitalization of $18.71 million and $1.79 million worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ether Zero has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.92 or 0.03115065 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00094400 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000038 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 204,144,614 coins and its circulating supply is 162,115,201 coins. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero.

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

Ether Zero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Hotbit, EXX and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

