Everus (EVR) Market Cap Reaches $10.15 Million

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. One Everus coin can now be purchased for about $0.0222 or 0.00000250 BTC on exchanges including $50.98, $24.68, $32.15 and $7.50. Everus has a market cap of $10.15 million and approximately $4,397.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Everus has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Everus alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $766.99 or 0.08653805 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00037975 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000152 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001462 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011179 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000581 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Everus

Everus is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 457,120,996 coins. The official website for Everus is everus.org. The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Everus is media.everus.org.

Buying and Selling Everus

Everus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $50.98, $33.94, $51.55, $13.77, $20.33, $7.50, $24.43, $5.60, $18.94, $32.15 and $10.39. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.