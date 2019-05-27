Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Has $887,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 63.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,075 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBP Investment Advisors SA boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 137,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,250,000 after acquiring an additional 22,830 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,432,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 359,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,908,000 after acquiring an additional 13,359 shares during the last quarter.

MCHI opened at $54.88 on Monday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1 year low of $50.45 and a 1 year high of $72.16.

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

