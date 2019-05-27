Excalibur Management Corp Has $2.34 Million Holdings in CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Excalibur Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,359 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up approximately 2.2% of Excalibur Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 84,873,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,681,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,887 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 28,846 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 47,101 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 10,563 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

CVS opened at $53.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.93. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $82.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.12. CVS Health had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $61.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, Director C David Brown II purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.18 per share, with a total value of $531,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,685.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Dorman purchased 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.71 per share, for a total transaction of $506,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,302 shares in the company, valued at $6,446,538.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 23,600 shares of company stock worth $1,270,896 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. BMO Capital Markets set a $63.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup set a $74.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.62.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

