Ferrari (RACE) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RACE. ValuEngine upgraded Ferrari from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferrari from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Ferrari from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ferrari from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Finally, HSBC lowered Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.26.

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $144.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $93.85 and a 52 week high of $149.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.53.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Ferrari had a return on equity of 53.74% and a net margin of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Ferrari’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a $1.1677 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $0.88. This represents a yield of 0.91%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in Ferrari by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. 34.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

