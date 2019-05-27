Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (F) Given a €20.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) has been assigned a €20.00 ($23.26) price target by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on F. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a €13.30 ($15.47) price objective on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($14.53) price objective on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €17.14 ($19.93).

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 12 month low of €5.86 ($6.81) and a 12 month high of €9.08 ($10.56).

