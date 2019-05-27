Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd (FMO) Shares Bought by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd (NYSE:FMO) by 303.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 362,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272,999 shares during the period. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd makes up 1.5% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd were worth $3,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 91,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of FMO stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $10.03. The stock had a trading volume of 102,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,196. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $13.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.3231 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd Profile

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Advisory Research, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating diversified gas infrastructure, midstream oil infrastructure, propane, oil and gas production, coal and marine transportation sectors.

